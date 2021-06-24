Cancel
Sweet Syl’s double-double powers Lynx to a hard-fought road win

By Charles Hallman
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYes, it was another double-double for Sylvia Fowles (26 points, 18 rebounds)—her fourth of the season. But it was her fifth block in Atlanta’s final possession in Wednesday’s 87-85 victory at Atlanta that was her best of the night. “Definitely her leadership,” said LaChina Robinson of the 6’6” veteran center,...

spokesman-recorder.com
