Marion County, FL

Seniors are losing homes over property taxes

By Reader Submission
ocala-news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine losing the home you’ve spent your lifetime working to pay for over the inability to pay your property taxes. Especially devastating when an unexpected $5,200.00 road assessment has been added to that property tax, causing the loss. To lose your home over the new road built in front of it is a mighty irony. Amendment 11 was passed unanimously in 2012 by Florida lawmakers to protect a narrow section of taxpayers from that very scenario. It exempts longtime FL senior citizens (65+) who have permanently lived (full time) in their home (25+ years), valued less than $250,000.00, w/an income under certain limits ($30,000.00 2012 wages) from paying property taxes, the very common method used to take people’s homes from them. The amendment was passed by 61% of the voters here in Marion County in 2012, but Florida lawmakers left it up to each county Board to adopt this vital protection for its vulnerable, rooted seniors. Our 2013 Marion County Board of Commissioners voted it down (in a 3-no, 2-yes vote, 1 shy of passing), causing countless unprotected seniors to be evicted from their homes since, due to the inability to pay property taxes. These assessments would be more just if applied as a lien against the property, to be paid upon the death/sale/transfer of the property, with all interest and late fees paid to the County. I saw a 99-year-old woman in today’s Tax Deeds sales. The poor woman will lose her home in two months and probably isn’t even aware of it! LET THESE PEOPLE LIVE OUT THEIR OLD AGE IN THEIR HOMES! Our Board has three new members since the 2013 vote. Two of the NO-voters are still there. If you or your loved one is in need of this protection, make your concerns known to the M.C. B. of Directors at (352) 438-2323.

