Utah Democrats ask for special session to grant local leaders more control over fireworks

Fireworks fall over the Capitol in celebration of the 125th anniversary of Utah's statehood in Salt Lake City on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. On Tuesday, Democrats in the Utah House of Representatives called for a special session to grant local leaders more control over fireworks. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — The confusion continued in Utah over who has authority to ban fireworks during the state's worsening drought. On Tuesday, Democrats in the Utah House of Representatives called for a special session to grant local leaders more control over fireworks.