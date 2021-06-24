Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Final Score: Mets 7, Braves 3 —A Thrilla in Megilla

By David Capobianco
Amazin' Avenue
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mets salvaged the final game of the series against the Braves with an encouraging 7-3 victory. The stagnant offense actually jumped out with some offense in the first two innings, buoyed by the return of Michael Conforto to the lineup. His double in the first inning set the Mets up to push across two runs on a wild pitch and a groundout, and they scored three more times in the second, with two coming on a two-run shot by Francisco Lindor.

www.amazinavenue.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Oswalt
Person
Miguel Castro
Person
Homer
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Edwin Díaz
Person
Ender Inciarte
Person
Michael Conforto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Braves 3#Gamethread
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBHenry County Daily Herald

Charlie Morton, Braves shut out Mets

Charlie Morton pitched seven scoreless innings and earned his 100th career win as the visiting Atlanta Braves blanked the New York Mets 3-0 on Tuesday. All of the Atlanta offense came from Dansby Swanson, who connected for a three-run homer off reliever Yennsy Diaz in the third inning. It was his 12th home run of the year.
MLBbuffalonynews.net

Jacob deGrom likely to start in Mets-Braves doubleheader

There's one streak the New York Mets would like to see end for Jacob deGrom on Monday afternoon. DeGrom is expected to try to continue his historic start -- and prove he's fully healthy -- when he takes the mound for the Mets in one game of a doubleheader against the visiting Atlanta Braves.Though the right-handed deGrom (6-2, 0.54 ERA) said he plans to start, the Mets haven't officially announced either starting pitcher for the doubleheader. The Braves will go with right-hander Ian Anderson (4-3, 3.58 ERA) and left-hander Kyle Muller (0-0, 18.00 ERA), though they didn't reveal which pitcher would start which game.
MLBchatsports.com

Mets are back home for four games with the Braves

The Mets (36-29) return to Citi Field after a weekend in DC to face the Atlanta Braves (33-36) for four games. The last time Atlanta traveled to Citi Field, rain washed away two of the three games, with the Mets manhandling the Braves in the middle game. Overall, New York has won three of the four games in the season series. The Braves have not yet been above .500 this season, and the Mets will attempt to keep it that way.
MLBchatsports.com

Mets split doubleheader with Braves

Despite having left his previous start with shoulder soreness, Jacob deGrom took his turn in the rotation in the first game of the Mets’ doubleheader against the Braves on regular rest this evening at Citi Field. And he threw five scoreless innings with six strikeouts, two walks, and one hit allowed, and he made a hell of a catch on a hard-hit ball that right back in the direction of his glove.
MLBSportsBook Review

Braves vs. Mets MLB Preview and Best Bet

The Braves have won three of their last four as they open a four-game set in New York against the suddenly slumping Mets. Let’s analyze this NL East showdown and start our week off in winning fashion with another cover in our MLB picks!. Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets.
MLBchatsports.com

Charlie Morton goes seven scoreless as Braves blank Mets, 3-0

Charlie Morton tossed seven scoreless innings and Dansby Swanson swatted a big three-run home run during tonight’s game against the Mets. The three-run shot and the dominant pitching performance ended up being a winning combination for the Braves, as they shut out New York by a score of 3-0. From...
MLBTalking Chop

Braves vs Mets Gm 2 game thread

After dropping the first game of Monday’s doubleheader, the Atlanta Braves will try to get it back in the nightcap against the New York Mets. First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South. GAME 1 RECAP | GAME 2 LINEUPS.
MLBchatsports.com

Morton earns 100th win, Stroman hurt as Braves blank Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Charlie Morton struck out 11 in seven innings of one-hit ball for his 100th major league win, and the Atlanta Braves beat the banged-up Mets 3-0 on Tuesday night for their second consecutive shutout against New York. Mets starter Marcus Stroman exited in the second inning...
MLBFOX Sports

Morton scheduled to start for Braves at Mets

LINE: Mets -107, Braves -109; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: New York and Atlanta will face off on Tuesday. The Mets are 15-12 against NL East teams. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .305, led by Pete Alonso with a mark of .330. The Braves are 16-19...
MLBNew Jersey Herald

Mets earn split with Braves as offense awakens

NEW YORK — A struggling offense and a taxed pitching staff was what the Mets had entering Wednesday's series finale with the Atlanta Braves. A rookie starter and a returning slugger helped change the fortunes of the Mets, earning a split against the division rival entering a much-needed off day.
MLBSportsBook Review

Braves vs. Mets MLB Picks and Predictions

A reshuffling of rotations has delayed numbers on SBR Odds for Wednesday’s series finale in New York where the NL East-leading Mets are seeking a split in a four-game set with the rival Atlanta Braves. Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets. Wednesday, June 23, 2021 – 7:10PM EDT at Citi...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Megill, McNeil, McCann, Mets Take Series Finale from Braves

Once again, the Replace-Mets got the job done for the boys in blue and orange. Now though, it’s pitchers – namely Tylor Megill and Corey Oswalt – instead of position players that are forced to make things work in Queens. That duo, paired with an offense that scored more runs Wednesday night than the last four games combined, salvaged the series with a 7-3 win over the Braves at Citi Field.
MLBbettingpros.com

Mets and Braves look to shrug off fatigue in tonight’s matchup

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves are running on fumes today, as both teams have played two doubleheaders in the last three days. They meet again tonight after splitting yesterday’s doubleheader. Betting Impact:. The Braves are -113 moneyline road favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Entering Monday's action, Mets relievers...
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: Charlie Morton continues to find his groove against Mets

Charlie Morton didn’t exactly excite fans in his first month-and-a-half with the Braves, boasting a 5.08 ERA through his first eight starts of 2021. That’s far from what Alex Anthopoulos was expecting when he signed him in the offseason to a one-year, $18 million deal, but he’s been a different beast ever since.
MLBArkansas Online

DeGrom dominates as Mets, Braves split DH

NEW YORK -- Jacob deGrom put New York Mets fans at ease with a bevy of triple-digit heaters. Hopefully clear of the arm woes that interrupted his past two starts, the two-time National League Cy Young Award winner is back to dominating hitters -- and the record books. DeGrom shouldered...
MLBchatsports.com

Mets' Marcus Stroman Exits Early vs. Braves with Apparent Injury

New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman exited Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves with an apparent injury after just one inning, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. The 30-year-old opted out of the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic after missing the first 16 games of the campaign with a left calf muscle tear. He cited a "collective family decision" for the basis of bypassing the season.
MLB6abc

Wheeler, Phillies to take on Stroman, Mets

LINE: Mets -128, Phillies +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: New York and Philadelphia will play on Sunday. The Mets are 18-14 against opponents from the NL East. New York has hit 69 home runs as a team this season. Pete Alonso leads them with 11, averaging one every 19.8 at-bats.
MLBFingerLakes1

Everything goes wrong for depleted Mets in loss to Braves

For more than three minutes early Tuesday evening, a group gathered around Marcus Stroman on the Citi Field mound, debating the pros and cons of having him stay in the game. Stroman’s left hip was ailing — that much was clear. But the Mets were in a difficult spot, with injuries once again piling up around him. If Stroman was feeling well enough to pitch, they could ill afford to cut his night short.