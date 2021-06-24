Final Score: Mets 7, Braves 3 —A Thrilla in Megilla
The Mets salvaged the final game of the series against the Braves with an encouraging 7-3 victory. The stagnant offense actually jumped out with some offense in the first two innings, buoyed by the return of Michael Conforto to the lineup. His double in the first inning set the Mets up to push across two runs on a wild pitch and a groundout, and they scored three more times in the second, with two coming on a two-run shot by Francisco Lindor.