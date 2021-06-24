Final Score: Mets 7, Braves 3 —A Thrilla in Megilla

The Mets (36-29) return to Citi Field after a weekend in DC to face the Atlanta Braves (33-36) for four games. The last time Atlanta traveled to Citi Field, rain washed away two of the three games, with the Mets manhandling the Braves in the middle game. Overall, New York has won three of the four games in the season series. The Braves have not yet been above .500 this season, and the Mets will attempt to keep it that way.