College World Series: Vanderbilt staves off elimination with walk-off wild pitch against Stanford

In the Columbia Regional, the Hoos had to overcome the high-powered Old Dominion Monarchs and their lineup which led the nation (at the time) in home runs. Then they earned a three game series with the team immediately behind the Monarchs in Dallas Baptist and their 101 homers (good for third in the country). Now it’s only fitting that Virginia’s opening opponent at the College World Series, the Tennessee Volunteers, come in just behind the Patriots at 98 home runs on the year. The Cavaliers pitchers were able to stymy their previous opponents bats just enough to get the wins, but will they be able to do the same against the Volunteers.