Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vanderbilt, TX

College World Series: Vanderbilt staves off elimination with walk-off wild pitch against Stanford

By Matt Snyder
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe night of college baseball in Omaha ended in dramatic fashion, leaving one of the favorites of the tournament alive. It was an elimination game between Stanford and Vanderbilt, the latter considered one of the favorites heading into the College World Series along with Texas. Vanderbilt would survive with a 6-5 victory, but that score doesn't nearly do justice to how things unfolded Wednesday night.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
State
Tennessee State
Vanderbilt, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
City
Vanderbilt, TX
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
Vanderbilt, TX
Sports
City
Omaha, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford#College World Series#College Baseball#Wild Pitch#Pac 12#Vanderbilt Athletics#Vucommodores#Commodores#N C State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Uses 1 Word To Describe His Time At Alabama

Lane Kiffin has enjoyed trolling and throwing some jabs at Nick Saban, his former boss at Alabama. That shouldn’t obfuscate just how much Kiffin appreciates the time he spent in Tuscaloosa. Kiffin, who had turns as head coach of the Oakland Raiders and at Tennessee and USC, was damaged goods...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Vanderbilt Coach Reacts To N.C. State Having To Withdraw

Vanderbilt baseball was the beneficiary of NC State‘s shocking withdrawal from the College World Series due to COVID-19. The Commodores beat a shorthanded Wolfpack team on Friday, and did not need to do it a second time, because the NCAA ruled NC State had to withdraw from the event. As a result, Vanderbilt advanced to the championship series for the third time under head coach Tim Corbin.
College SportsPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Herbstreit leaves team

The Clemson football team has returned to school to begin what they hope is another run towards a national championship.  The Clemson Insider has confirmed that safety Jake Herbstreit is no longer with (...)
Virginia StateWSLS

Virginia staves off elimination for 6th time to reach CWS

Virginia and Mississippi State won Game 3s in their super regionals Monday and became the last two teams to clinch spots in the College World Series. The Cavaliers staved off elimination for the sixth time in eight NCAA Tournament games, beating Dallas Baptist 5-2 in Columbia, South Carolina. The Bulldogs won 11-7 over Notre Dame, breaking the game open with a six-run second inning in Starkville, Mississippi.
BaseballBloomfield Democrat

Mustangs beat EBF with walk-off wild pitch

The Mustang baseball team battled back from a 1-0 deficit June 11 to secure a 2-1 win over Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont in South Central Conference action. The win improved Davis County to 7-9 overall and 5-4 in South Central Conference play. The Mustangs are second behind Centerville who is 7-1 so far.
Tennessee Statestreakingthelawn.com

College World Series: Hoos face off against another powerful lineup in Tennessee Volunteers

In the Columbia Regional, the Hoos had to overcome the high-powered Old Dominion Monarchs and their lineup which led the nation (at the time) in home runs. Then they earned a three game series with the team immediately behind the Monarchs in Dallas Baptist and their 101 homers (good for third in the country). Now it’s only fitting that Virginia’s opening opponent at the College World Series, the Tennessee Volunteers, come in just behind the Patriots at 98 home runs on the year. The Cavaliers pitchers were able to stymy their previous opponents bats just enough to get the wins, but will they be able to do the same against the Volunteers.
Mississippi StatePosted by
247Sports

Mississippi State 4 Texas 3 FINAL

OMAHA - Mississippi State and Texas will play an elimination game in the College World Series today to determine who will advance to the final series against Vanderbilt. Last night, the Longhorns were victorious in a game that ended well after midnight. A lengthy rain delay brought an unscheduled intermission that had the teams resuming play at 1:05 AM.
College SportsOutside Beltway

NC State DQ’d from College World Series

ESPN (“NC State out of College World Series due to COVID-19 issues; Vanderbilt to finals“):. Eleven hours after NC State took the field at the College World Series with a depleted roster because of COVID-19-related issues, the Wolfpack found out their season was over. Around 2 a.m. ET Saturday, the...
College SportsGo Blue Ridge

Saturday's Scoreboard....

OMAHA - NC State baseball's game scheduled for Saturday against Vanderbilt in the College World Series to determine who would advance to the championship series has been declared a no-contest by the NCAA due to COVID-19 protocols. The team will not be able to continue in the championship. The Wolfpack...