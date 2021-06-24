Mad About Science: Medieval misconceptions

I’m a massive nerd when it comes to anything in the fantasy genre. Lord of the Rings, Dungeons & Dragons, Game of Thrones — well, maybe just the first five seasons. I’ll be the first to admit that many fantasy tropes have corrupted our understanding of the medieval period. It’s understandable how we may have modified history to suit our biases; the time in which we live now is so completely different from what the world was like back then that we feel we have to inject parts of our modern lives into the settings for them to make logical sense.