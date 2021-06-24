Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Madison partners With HIS for High-speed and Reliable Guest Wi-Fi
MADISON, ALA. - Hotel Internet Services (HIS), a full-service provider of internet services and solutions for the hospitality industry, has been credited with implementing an advanced Wi-Fi upgrade with enhanced security using multi-factor authentication for the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Madison. A full service property that attracts a substantial number of travelers visiting the nearby military base, Country Inn & Suites, Madison can now ensure that its guests receive the high-speed connectivity that they expect while providing them with the protection they need to safely access the internet.www.traveldailynews.com