Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Madison partners With HIS for High-speed and Reliable Guest Wi-Fi

In the heart of Santa Barbara, just a short walk to shopping, theatre, and fine dining, La Quinta Inn & Suites is your perfect starting point for historic and scenic excursions. With La Quinta Inn & Suites as your “home base” in Santa Barbara, everything is within your reach. You are only moments away from viewing the internationally renowned exhibits of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, seeing Broadway caliber stage productions at the historic Granada, Arlington, and Lobero Theatres, and enjoying any of the myriad dining establishments Santa Barbara is known for. You are truly in the center of all the South Coast has to offer.