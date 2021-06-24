Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Madison partners With HIS for High-speed and Reliable Guest Wi-Fi

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, ALA. - Hotel Internet Services (HIS), a full-service provider of internet services and solutions for the hospitality industry, has been credited with implementing an advanced Wi-Fi upgrade with enhanced security using multi-factor authentication for the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Madison. A full service property that attracts a substantial number of travelers visiting the nearby military base, Country Inn & Suites, Madison can now ensure that its guests receive the high-speed connectivity that they expect while providing them with the protection they need to safely access the internet.

www.traveldailynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ala#Hotel Internet Services#The Country Inn Suites
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Technology
Related
Lifestyleparadisecoast.com

Best Western Naples Inn & Suites

The Best Western Naples Inn & Suites is nestled within four acres of botanical gardens with Koi fishponds, whimsical sculptures, and two outdoor pools and hot tubs. Guest rooms feature 50 inch TVs with satellite cable, Wi-Fi, a refrigerator, and microwave. Apartments are also available for rent with fully equipped kitchens. Complimentary hot breakfast buffet served daily, pool-side.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Radisson Hotel Group Expands Presence In Turkey With New Hotel In Izmir, Aliaga

Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce the opening of Radisson Hotel Izmir Aliaga and welcome guests to one of Turkey's key ports and gateway to Izmir, the pearl of the Aegean Sea. The opening of the hotel strengthens the brand's presence in Turkey and brings the Group's portfolio across the country to over 31 hotels in operation and under development.
Lifestylepcma.org

Offering Free Wi-Fi at In-Person Events Without Breaking the Budget

PCMA’s Catalyst community offers members a platform to ask each other questions, share ideas, or, as the website says, “communicate and collaborate.” Here’s a sampling from a recent Catalyst discussion. “We’ve been providing Wi-Fi complimentary for our in-person event attendees of 500-plus people for years and are considering dropping that...
Golfhospitalitynet.org

Borgo Di Luce I Monasteri Golf Resort & SPA, A Member Of Radisson Individuals

Radisson Hotel Group is delighted to announce Italy's debut of the Group's newest brand, Radisson Individuals, with the opening of Hotel Borgo di Luce I Monasteri Golf Resort & Spa, a member of Radisson Individuals. The hotel join Radisson Hotel Group's global portfolio and booking platform, and will benefit from the Group's international awareness and experience while offering their own unique identity to travelers.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Alagna Mountain Resort & Spa, A Member Of Radisson Individuals

Radisson Hotel Group is delighted to announce Italy's debut of the Group's newest brand, Radisson Individuals, with the opening of Hotel Alagna Mountain Resort & Spa, a member of Radisson Individuals. The hotel joins Radisson Hotel Group's global portfolio and booking platform, and will benefit from the Group's international awareness and experience while offering their own unique identity to travelers.
Travelcastleinsider.com

Hampton Inn & Suites Anaheim Convention Center

Are you a regular at Hilton hotels when you travel and are looking for the same experience near Disneyland? Hampton Inn & Suites Anaheim isdesigned to serve all types of guests, whatever their needs may be. From extended stay, suite style rooms to more business centric amenities, theres something for you. Ive stayed in nearly 20 Disneyland area hotels , and cant wait to share what I learned...
Southfield, MIdbusiness.com

Lear Corp. and IMS Connector Systems Partner for High-speed Automotive Ethernet Solution

Lear Corp., a Southfield-based supplier of automotive technology for seating and e-systems, has formed a joint development agreement with Löffingen, Germany-based IMS Connector Systems to develop high-speed ethernet solutions for automotive applications. Ethernet increases bandwidth, data transmission speed, and capacity, while decreasing cable weight, and time required for computations compared...
Asiahotelmanagement-network.com

Park Inn by Radisson Clark in Philippines opens new wing

Park Inn by Radisson Clark, a multiple-use hotel in the Philippines, has opened a newly constructed South Wing to boost accommodation options for guests. The new wing features 95 additional rooms and five more suites. The existing North Wing has 154 rooms. The new rooms are equipped with bedding, working...
Lifestylemycampbellrivernow.com

Wi-Fi Coming to smaller island ferry terminals

Free Wi-Fi will soon be available to ferry passengers at smaller terminals across Vancouver Island. BC Ferries is getting up to $1.5 million in grant funding through the Ministry of Citizens’ Services’ Connecting British Columbia program, to provide 14 terminals with Wi-Fi. BC Ferries currently provides free Wi-Fi at seven...
Industryhotelnewsresource.com

All Hotel Industry News Page 2

Following the expiration of the national state of emergency and ban on leisure travel in early May, there was a rapid bounce back in hotel bookings, rising from 57% on May 1 to 87% on June 1 in comparison to the same time periods in 2019. As of today, overall hotel booking volumes in Spain have exceeded 100% of their 2019 levels, with smaller cities experiencing the strongest demand. continue reading →
TechnologyStamford Advocate

Kajeet Unveils Sentinel Advantage, Enabling the Delivery of Secure, Reliable Remote Connectivity

MCLEAN, Va. (PRWEB) June 28, 2021. Kajeet®, a leading provider of IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet connectivity to IoT solution providers, today announced the launch of Sentinel Advantage™. A highly secure and reliable solution, Sentinel Advantage offers enterprise-grade devices and wireless network access provisioned on Kajeet’s cloud-based data and IoT device management platform, Sentinel.
BusinessTravelDailyNews.com

ICCA partners with Explori to enhance event experience and education

The International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) has established a research partnership with Explori, a full-service research agency and trusted platform for event experience insights. With this partnership, ICCA will ensure that members and associations continue to benefit from exceptional educational content and world class events. Through the partnership, ICCA will create insightful market intelligence reports too.
Santa Barbara, CAsantabarbaraca.com

La Quinta Inn & Suites Santa Barbara – Downtown

In the heart of Santa Barbara, just a short walk to shopping, theatre, and fine dining, La Quinta Inn & Suites is your perfect starting point for historic and scenic excursions. With La Quinta Inn & Suites as your “home base” in Santa Barbara, everything is within your reach. You are only moments away from viewing the internationally renowned exhibits of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, seeing Broadway caliber stage productions at the historic Granada, Arlington, and Lobero Theatres, and enjoying any of the myriad dining establishments Santa Barbara is known for. You are truly in the center of all the South Coast has to offer.
Internetmobileworldlive.com

Association upgrades OpenRoaming Wi-Fi standard

The Wireless Broadband Association (WBA) launched the second version of its OpenRoaming protocols, adding minimum connectivity quality to a set of requirements designed to ease users’ access to public Wi-Fi networks. It stated the standard added facilities for network service providers to provide a minimum quality of connectivity guarantee to...
Henderson, NCtribuneledgernews.com

Free Wi-Fi available in downtown Henderson, Kittrell

Jun. 19—HENDERSON — An ongoing partnership with Open Broadband LLC has allowed Vance County to bring free Wi-Fi to downtown Henderson and Kittrell since Memorial Day weekend. County Manager Jordan McMillen said that internet access has become an important need for Vance County residents with technology now a necessity for...
AdvocacyPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Inkplate 6PLUS Wi-Fi e-paper display passes funding goal

Following on from the original successfully launched Inkplate, the Crowd Supply Inkplate 6PLUS Wi-Fi e-paper display campaign has now successfully passed its required pledge goal raising over $16,000 thanks to over 60 backers with still 20 days remaining. The newly updated Inkplate 6PLUS features wireless connectivity, a touchscreen and front lighting and is now available via the Crowd Supply website priced at $159 for the bare display and $179 for a Inkplate 6PLUS Wi-Fi e-paper display and 3D printed enclosure.
TrafficRailway Gazette

Passenger Rolling Stock: Getting ready for Wi-Fi 6E

Measures to expand the available spectrum for free-to-air wi-fi present an opportunity for railways to improve onboard connectivity, but will require the adoption of forward-compatible components. Subscribe for full access. Take out a Print & Digital subscription and you will get immediate access to:. Monthly print and digital editions of...
ElectronicsRunnersWorld

The 8 Best Routers To Flood Your Home With Wi-Fi

Although Wi-Fi routers are a common technology found in most households, they also often go overlooked when people try troubleshooting lagging internet speeds or other connectivity issues. Choosing a good router—and making sure yours has been updated in the last five years or so—can be the difference between constant buffering and smooth streaming, whether you have top-notch gaming desktop or a humble Chromebook. These are some of the best to help keep you connected no matter your square footage or number of devices.