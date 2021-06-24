Dan McGowan appointed as General Manager of Fairmont Empress

ATLANTA, GA – What do you get when you combine “The Original Craft Brewery in Georgia” with “The Vintage Brand Revivalist” you get the relaunch and meteoric rise of the “Oldest, Coldest and Boldest” craft beers in the South representing the ATL as “Soul of the City”. Alton C. Shields has joined Atlanta Brewing Company as its new President and General Manager. An experienced business leader, Alton will lead the company in a new strategic direction including bringing new light into the fast-growing Atlanta beer market and expanding ABC into an urban lifestyle brand.