Dan McGowan appointed as General Manager of Fairmont Empress
VICTORIA, BC – Fairmont Hotels & Resorts has announced the appointment of Dan McGowan as General Manager of Fairmont Empress in Victoria, BC. In his new position, McGowan will lead the overall operations, performance, and strategic direction for Fairmont Empress. Joining the Fairmont Empress team following his most recent role as the General Manager of Fairmont San Jose, McGowan brings over 25 years of experience working within the Fairmont Hotels & Resorts brand.www.traveldailynews.com