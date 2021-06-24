Lima City Men’s Golf Championship tourney tees off

David Webb watches his tee shot on the second hole Wednesday during the first day of the Lima City Men’s Golf Championships at Bluffton Golf Club. Richard Parrish | The Lima News

Mitch Hasting, Chris Inskeep, Brian Joseph and Paul Masters were medalists in their divisions of the Lima City Men’s Golf Championship when that tournament got underway at the Bluffton Golf Club and Hidden Creek Golf Club on Wednesday.

Hasting shot a 72 to lead the open flight qualifying round at Hidden Creek, followed by Zac McPheron (73), Drew Hobensack (74), Jackson Schaaf (75) and B.J. McPheron (77).

Inskeep’s 74 was the low score in the senior championship flight at Bluffton. Greg Bunn and Tim Windau shot 75 and Dean Meyer and Troy Breidenbach shot 76.

Joseph shot 75 to lead the senior open flight at Bluffton, followed by Greg Buchanan (76), Jim Lee (76), Jim Sherrick (78) and Paul Crow (78).

Masters led the super seniors flight at Bluffton with a 72. Denny Thompson was one shot back at 73. Steve Creps Sr. and Jim Troyer shot 74 and Mike Allen and Larry Lewis shot 75.

Three players had eagles — Rich Dackin, Dalton Smith and Todd Keysor. Three players had four birdies — Michael Miller, Joseph and Inskeep.

Masters parred the most holes, 14. David Wells, Bunn and Lewis had 13 pars. There were 77 holes on which golfers marked a triple bogey or higher on their scorecards.

Day Two of the tournament will be played today at three area courses.

The open flights will begin match play at Springbrook. The senior flights will be at Hidden Creek for match play and the championship flight will have a qualifying round in the morning and a match play round in the afternoon at Bluffton.

Today’s first flight matches will be: Michael Sarno against Dalton Smith; Schaaf against Clint Whitley; B.J. McPheron against Tim Grigsby; Jacob Good against Dackin; Hobensack against John Sizemore; and Coil against Josh Gaines.

In the second flight, Tug Taviano will play Greg Stumbaugh; Jacob Sherrick will play Russell Lubon; Jason Sarno will play Levi Hoy; Michael Borges will play Brent Farley; Jason Hemmelgarn will play Cole Shisler; Josh Buetner will play Harold Neal; and Patrick Heffley will play Jason Rice.

The third flight matchups will be Shane Conrad against Tyler Hawk; Jordan Kruger against Brian Irons; Zack Graymire against David Kindle; Zach May against Trent Lee; Brent Jones against Beau Smith; Tyler Claus against Sean Anderson; Doug Collins against Daren Johnson; and David Claybaugh against Adam Schleter.

In the senior championship flight, Bill Cole will play Rick Cheney; Kevin Mangas will play Breidenbach; Dennis Medeiros will play Keith Augustus; and Brian Norton will play Todd Keysor.

The senior open pairings will be Michael Miller against Keith Rambin; Jim Sherrick against Sal Marzulli; Crow against Paul Moss; Buchanan against Rob Carr; Rob Mitchell against Eric Worsham; Lee against Mike Szymanski; and Steve Hershey against Kevin Wilkerson.

In the super seniors 1 flight, Bob Moser will play Keith Bledsoe; Troyer will play Jim Odenweller; Mike Allen will play John Miller; David Webb will play Doug Kent; and Lewis will play Willie McGuire.

In the super seniors 2 flight, Ron Beall will play Hal Shields; John Gronas will play Randy Bosler; Dave Windau will play Joe Smith; Ray Rigali will play Martin Benroth; Randy Mason will play Denny Watt; Tim Rader will play Jeff Cary; Denny Tirral will play John Allen; and Larry Sidener will play Mark Bollinger.

