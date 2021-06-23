Cui Bono, Latin for “who benefits.” Now I am confused who would benefit with the killing off of Obamacare? For 15 years I sold health plans for small businesses in New York. Actually, my partner handled the health plans and I did the retirement plans. He was great at it. If a client had a problem with his plan, Rick would call the guy who was in charge of independent agents and get satisfaction for the client. This not a number or a person that you or I would know. We just call the number listed which would put us in touch with someone who was trained to say no.