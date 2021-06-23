Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dublin, TX

Keep Dublin Beautiful seeking volunteers to beautify town

dublincitizen.com
 10 days ago

Keep Dublin Beautiful is looking for volunteers to adopt some of the big pot planters downtown along Patrick St. Beautiful flowers and greenery in these pots help to show visitors we care about our city. Help rejuvenating some of these big pots would be appreciated, but the main need is for people who can each visit one or two regularly and bring water. Please let us know if this sounds like a project you could take on for the summer. Contact Pam Simon, President of KDB at 254/979-5722.

www.dublincitizen.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Dublin, TX
Government
City
Dublin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Kdb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Sha'Carri Richardson suspension prompts outrage

The suspension over a positive marijuana test of United States star sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who was set to represent the country in the 100-meter dash in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, has prompted a wave of sharp criticism over how the drug is viewed. Richardson’s positive test for marijuana was formally...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden backs major military sexual assault reform

Biden's support comes as the administration on Friday officially rolled out the findings of the Independent Review Commission, which was tasked with studying ways to eradicate what has been a pervasive issue in the military. "I strongly support Secretary Austin’s announcement that he is accepting the core recommendations put forward...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...