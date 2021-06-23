Keep Dublin Beautiful seeking volunteers to beautify town

Keep Dublin Beautiful is looking for volunteers to adopt some of the big pot planters downtown along Patrick St. Beautiful flowers and greenery in these pots help to show visitors we care about our city. Help rejuvenating some of these big pots would be appreciated, but the main need is for people who can each visit one or two regularly and bring water. Please let us know if this sounds like a project you could take on for the summer. Contact Pam Simon, President of KDB at 254/979-5722.