Scientists have found a new way to help save the lives of the sickest coronavirus patients while reducing their stay in hospital and their chances of needing a ventilator.Giving patients who have yet to develop an immune response to the virus an infusion of antibodies cloned in a lab reduces the risk of death and other outcomes, the latest results from the UK’s landmark Recovery trial has confirmed.The findings could pave the way for Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment to be approved by UK regulators and rolled out for use across the NHS.Professor Sir Martin Landray, from the University of Oxford...