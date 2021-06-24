Construction closes Highway 61

A 28-day closure of U.S. Highway 61 between Highway 8 in Forest Lake and East Viking Boulevard in Wyoming began on Monday, June 21. The Minnesota Department of Transportation will do pavement and drainage work, safety and pedestrian improvements, and add right turn lanes. The closure does allow for local access for residents and businesses in the area, but all other traffic will be detoured to I-35. The highway is expected to reopen on Monday, July 19, weather permitting.