Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

Vandy scores on wild pitch in 9th, beats Stanford 6-5 at CWS

By ERIC OLSON
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23dCj2_0adfaKZJ00

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — Enrique Bradfield Jr. enjoyed the view from second base as the biggest play of the season unfolded for Vanderbilt.

Bradfield had just driven in the tying run against Stanford, and what happened next was nearly unimaginable for a Commodores team that had played from behind all game.

Spencer Jones scored from third on Brendan Beck’s wild pitch with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, allowing Vanderbilt to stay alive in the College World Series with a 6-5 victory Wednesday night.

“We’ve done some crazy things this year, down in the last inning, two outs,” Bradfield said. "Nobody’s on to start the inning. We get to two outs, we get a baserunner, another base hit follows. So we knew it was always possible."

Possible, yet improbable.

The reigning national champions were down to their last strike before the shocking finish against the Pac-12 pitcher of the year, who had been dominant since beginning his rare relief appearance in the seventh.

The Commodores (47-16) were uncharacteristically sloppy against Stanford (39-17) until the middle innings and pulled within 5-4 after being down 4-0.

They avoided their shortest stay at the CWS in their five appearances, all since 2011, and will play North Carolina State in the Bracket 1 final. They would have to beat the Wolfpack on Friday and again Saturday to reach the best-of-three championship series a second straight time.

Vandy won the national title in 2019. There was no CWS last year because of the pandemic.

The first five batters that faced Beck (9-3) struck out, and no one reached base until Javier Vaz walked on a 3-2 pitch with two outs in the ninth.

Jones hit a pinch infield single, and Vaz ended up on third on shortstop Adam Crampton's off-target throw to first. Bradfield then singled to right to bring home Vaz and send Jones to third.

On a 1-0 count to Carter Young, Beck threw a curveball that slipped out of his hand, sailed high and glanced off catcher Kody Huff's glove. Huff gave chase, but Jones was able to score easily as the Vanderbilt dugout emptied for a celebration at home plate.

“One of those classic World Series games,” Stanford coach David Esquer said. “Of course, it didn't fall our way. I've been part of a few of them, and some have gone my way. That happens in Omaha sometimes. You get in those late innings and you have a magical ending for one team or the other. No regrets on our side.”

The key, Vandy coach Tim Corbin said, was his players' ability to overcome their poor start to put themselves in position to win.

“We just had to tie it up,” he said, ”so good for the kids. They didn’t back down. They’ve been tough. They’ve showed a lot of resiliency and played a lot of one-run games — regional, super regional, tonight. So nothing’s been easy for the group.”

Bradfield said when he saw the way the ball came out of Beck's hand, it was game over.

“I know curveballs like that for a catcher, any catcher — doesn’t matter elite or whatever level — are hard to catch,” he said. “When I saw that, I knew it was going to give us a chance.”

Stanford left the bases loaded in the fourth and eighth innings and stranded a total of 11 runners.

Vanderbilt came to Omaha 1-13 when trailing after six innings. The Commodores have been in that situation in both of their wins in Omaha, having come back from a 5-3 deficit to win 7-6 in 12 innings against Arizona on Saturday.

Three of Stanford’s first four runs were unearned, with Vanderbilt committing three errors for the second time in three CWS games after having three errors in only two of their previous 60.

Errors by third baseman Jayson Gonzalez and second baseman Parker Noland led to Stanford’s first run. After Brock Jones’ homer in the third, the Cardinal went up 4-0 in the fourth after Young’s error at short loaded the bases and reliever Nick Maldonado walked in a run before Tim Tawa’s RBI infield single.

Dominic Keegan launched a 400-plus-feet homer to left to cut Stanford’s lead to 4-2 in the fourth, and RBI singles by pinch-hitter Tate Kolwyck and Noland got Vandy within a run in the sixth.

Luke Murphy (4-1) worked the last 1 1/3 innings to earn the win.

“Anything's possible,” Murphy said. “We’re a tough team. If you haven’t noticed, our last couple of games are one-run ballgames, two-run ballgames. We’ll keep putting up the fight, and I think we’ll have a good chance to keep advancing.”

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
12
Followers
52K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Nebraska College Sports
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
College Sports
Omaha, NE
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cws#Ncaa Baseball#Wild Pitch#Cws#Commodores#Pac 12#Cardinal#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
Stanford University
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennessee Stateatozsportsnashville.com

Tennessee Vols commit makes encouraging recruiting prediction

I recently wrote that concerns about Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel’s recruiting are misguided. You can check out my reasons here. Over the last several days, I’ve seen several more complaints about Heupel’s recruiting abilities. Perhaps a recent prediction from a 2022 Vols commit will reduce those complaints. 2022...
Omaha, NELebanon Democrat

Vandy, Stanford heading to CWS after super regional sweeps

Reigning national champion Vanderbilt and Stanford swept their NCAA super regionals Saturday and became the first teams to lock up spots in the College World Series. Jack Leiter gave Vanderbilt another stellar pitching performance in a 4-1 win over East Carolina to send the Commodores to the CWS in Omaha, Nebraska, for the fifth time since 2011.
Omaha, NEharrisondaily.com

Gonzalez's hit in 12th sends Vandy past Arizona 7-6 in CWS

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Vanderbilt made it to Omaha with a young team, one almost entirely different from the one that won the national championship here in 2019. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
Arizona StateKingsport Times-News

CWS: Vandy beats Arizona on walk-off single in 12th

OMAHA, Neb. — Jayson Gonzalez singled through the infield with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 12th inning, giving Vanderbilt a 7-6 win over Arizona in the College World Series on Saturday night. Gonzalez grounded a 1-2 pitch beyond diving shortstop Nik McClaughry's glove to end the first...
College Sportskmaland.com

CWS Recap (6/21): Stanford rolls, eliminates Arizona

(Omaha) -- Stanford used a seven-run third inning to roll in a 14-5 win over Arizona in the first elimination game of the College World Series. Brock Jones singled, doubled, homered and drove in five runs to lead a Stanford offensive attack that pounded out 20 hits on the day. Tim Tawa, Kody Huff, Christian Robinson and Drew Bowser all had three hits each.
College Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Wild walk-off sends Vanderbilt past Stanford at CWS

Spencer Jones scored on a wild pitch with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning as No. 4 Vanderbilt stunned No. 9 Stanford 6-5 Wednesday night in a College World Series elimination game at Omaha, Neb. With his team up 5-4, Cardinal pitcher Brendan Beck secured the first...
MLBFrankfort Times

Mariners score 2 in 9th to rally past Rays 6-5

SEATTLE (AP) — Shed Long Jr. hit a tying double in the bottom of the ninth inning and pinch-hitter Kyle Seager singled home the winning run to rally the Seattle Mariners past the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5 on Thursday night. Seattle lost starter Justin Dunn to a sore right shoulder...
Mississippi StateRaleigh News & Observer

Longhorns beat Mississippi St. 8-5 on Melendez’s HR in 9th

Ivan Melendez hit a tie-breaking three-run homer in the ninth inning, and Texas forced a second bracket final against Mississippi State with an 8-5 College World Series victory in a game that ended early Saturday after a lengthy rain delay. The No. 2 national seed Longhorns (50-16) won their third...
Mississippi Statefoxsportstexarkana.com

No. 2 Texas gets beaten by Mississippi State 4-3

OMAHA, Neb. — No. 2 Texas Baseball came up just short against Mississippi State, 4-3, falling in the ninth inning on a ninth walk-off in the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park on Saturday night. The Longhorns’ season ends with a 50-17 record and one game shy of the...
MLBMLive.com

Willi Castro, wild pitches spur Tigers’ 6-5 win to sweep Royals

Willi Castro hit a two-run homer and the Detroit Tigers capitalized on two wild pitches as they rallied to beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Wednesday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium. The Tigers (29-39) swept the three-game series with the Royals (30-37). Royals starter Brady Singer left after just three...
Texas StateOmaha.com

Mississippi State defeats Texas to advance to CWS championship series

Junior infielder Tanner Leggett didn't start Saturday night's College World Series game, but his RBI single ended it. Leggett's line drive to left-center field scored Brayland Skinner in the bottom of the ninth to lift Mississippi State to a 4-3 win over Texas at TD Ameritrade Park. The Bulldogs (48-17) advanced to play Vanderbilt in the best-of-three final starting Monday.
MLBnumberfire.com

Astros' Chas McCormick batting eighth Sunday

The Houston Astros listed Chas McCormick as their starter in left field for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. McCormick will bat eighth and play in left field while Michael Brantley gets a breather. McCormick has a $2,700 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 14.2 fantasy points against...
College SportsCollege Baseball Insider

CWS: Leiter, Maldonado pitch Vandy past MSU (6/28)

2021 College World Series Championship Series Game 1: No. 4 Vanderbilt 8, No. 7 Mississippi State 2 (box score) (photo courtesy of NCAA) Jack Leiter and Nick Maldonado combined on a five-hitter with 12 strikeouts as Vandy downed MSU in Game 1 of the 2021 CWS Championship Series. “Jack certainly...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Ole Miss LHP Doug Nikhazy and SS Jacob Gonzalez named All-Americans by D1Baseball

Ole Miss Athletics Media Relations | Doug Nikhazy and Jacob Gonzalez added to their list of laurels Monday, earning All-America status from D1Baseball. Nikhazy, already a unanimous All-American with first team selections from ABCA/Rawlings, Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball and NCBWA, notched his fifth First Team All-America of the 2021 season. Gonzalez added his second All-America selection, already holding Second Team honors from NCBWA.