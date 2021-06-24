Umberg veteran measures pass Assembly committees
Senator Thomas J. Umberg (D – Santa Ana) announced that two of his measures impacting California veterans were approved by Assembly policy committees yesterday. Senate Bill 665, which allows private employers to establish, and maintain, a written veteran’s preference employment policy and hiring program, passed out of the Assembly Labor and Employment committee by a vote of 7-0. In early June, Senate Bill 665 was also approved by the Senate 32-0 with bipartisan support.www.oc-breeze.com