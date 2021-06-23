Cancel
Intel Optane DC P5800X, A Study In PCIe 4.0 Implementation

By Jeremy Hellstrom
PC Perspective
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSure It’s Expensive And Hard To Find; But What Isn’t Lately?. TweakTown recently reviewed the Intel Optane DC P5800X, which uses second generation Optane and is available for somewhere around $2000. It is incredibly fast, over 10,000 on PCMark 10 quick storage test or a total score in AS SSD of over 21,000, or even 453.53MB/s in CrystalDiskMark 7. There is no question that Optane is the fastest storage out there, but that isn’t what makes this review interesting, at least for anyone that isn’t already shopping for a new DC P5800X.

