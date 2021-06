CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — The Long Island Ducks jumped out to an early lead and held on for a 4-2 Atlantic League win over the West Virginia Power Wednesday night. Long Island (10-7) scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning and made it 3-0 in the third on Hector Sanchez’s second home run of the season. The Power (6-9) came back with a two-run home run by Jimmy Paredes, his second of the season, in the top of the fourth, but that was all West Virginia could muster.