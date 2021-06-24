Cancel
Amherst, NY

'This is unacceptable': Supervisor Kulpa frustrated with delayed 'Station Twelve' project

2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 5 days ago
AMHERST, N.Y. — "This is unacceptable," Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa said about the delayed Station Twelve project in the former Northtown Plaza. When you drive by the former plaza on Sheridan Drive, you'll see a fenced-in construction site with no activity. The parcel is planned to become a lifestyle and retail center known as Station Twelve, but work has been stalled since the COVID pandemic hit, causing frustration to grow.

