'This is unacceptable': Supervisor Kulpa frustrated with delayed 'Station Twelve' project

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held Sunday at Canalside, according to the Erie County Department of Health. The clinic will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and two kinds of vaccine will be made available: the one-dose Johnson & Johnson for people 18 and older, and the first Pfizer dose for kids who are between the ages of 12 and 17.