Crude prices on Monday dropped nearly two percent from three-year highs reached last week. Nymex benchmark crude futures settled over $74 Friday, but dropped more than a dollar by lunchtime Monday. The near-month contract for light sweet crude was trading at $72.79 per barrel. Kansas crude prices gained another 75 cents on Friday. Kansas Common crude at CHS in McPherson starts the week at $64.25 per barrel. That's up more than four dollars a barrel from the first of the month and more than $25 higher than prices at the first of the year.