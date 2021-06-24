Cancel
Emerald Downs Results Wednesday June 23rd, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 5 days ago

1st-$6,710, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 21.940, 45.110, 57.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:03.350. Smile for Ashley124222-12-hd2-1½2-2¼J. Gutierrez5.002.406.00. Officer of War124311-hd1-½3-3½3-3¼A. Cruz2.201.70. King Charlie1214564-½4-3½4-4½J. Zunino54.20. Johnny Five121165-2½5-hd5-15-4R. Barber16.50. Fireball Red121533-½666J. Couton3.60. $1 Exacta (6-2) paid $11.00; $0.1 Superfecta (6-2-3-4) paid $28.45; $0.5 Trifecta...

