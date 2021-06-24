Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rockies' Trevor Story: Goes yard twice

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStory went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI Wednesday against the Mariners. Story went yard in both the fourth and eighth innings to record his first multi-homer game of the season. The effort brought his total on the campaign to eight, three of which have come in his last three games. To this point, Story has delivered an underwhelming .259/.332/.444 line across 262 plate appearances, though he's also chipped in a very valuable 13 stolen bases.

www.cbssports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Mariners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBallfans.co

Trevor Story rumors: Rockies trading him to Oakland A’s? “Mark it down.”

There has been plenty of buzz in the past about the Oakland A’s being a potential destination for Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story should the Rockies trade him before the July 30 trade deadline. However, one MLB.com analyst is saying with certainty that it will happen. In this article analyzing...
MLBThe Tribune

Rockies’ Mychal Givens goes on IL with lower-back strain

The Rockies are losing their most effective reliever to the injured list. Colorado placed right-handed pitcher Mychal Givens on the 10-day IL, the team announced Thursday, as Givens deals with a lower-back issue. His absence begins as the Rockies embark on a four-game homestand against Milwaukee this week at Coors Field.
MLBPosted by
Panhandle Post

Story writes winning finish for Rockies with 2 HR to beat Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Trevor Story hit a solo homer in the fourth inning, added a two-run shot in the eighth, and the Colorado Rockies won for just the sixth time on the road in a 5-2 win over the Seattle Mariners. Story’s two homers and a two-run shot from Brendan Rodgers provided more than enough offensive punch on a day German Márquez was outstanding on the mound. Márquez took a perfect game into the sixth inning before it was broken up on a solo homer from Taylor Trammell. Márquez allowed two hits and struck out seven over eight innings.
MLBPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Story Time for the Rockies in 5-2 Win Over Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Trevor Story hit a solo homer in the fourth inning, added a two-run shot in the eighth, and the Colorado Rockies won for just the sixth time on the road in a 5-2 win over the Seattle Mariners. Story’s two homers and a two-run shot from Brendan Rodgers provided more than enough offensive punch on a day German Márquez was outstanding on the mound. Márquez took a perfect game into the sixth inning before it was broken up on a solo homer from Taylor Trammell. Márquez allowed two hits and struck out seven over eight innings.
MLBallfans.co

Trevor Story flexes recent power surge, but Rockies fall 10-4 at Brewers

Trevor Story hit the baseball this past week like it’s the size of a beach ball. Five games. Four home runs. His 422-foot blast gave the Rockies a fifth-inning lead on Saturday at Milwaukee. But Colorado’s pitching woes ultimately stymied Story’s recent power surge in a 10-4 loss. Colorado starter Antonio Senzatela lasted just five innings. The bullpen inherited a one-run lead and blew it.
MLBBrush News Tribune

Rockies shortstop Trevor Story participating in 2021 Home Run Derby at Coors Field

If the baseball world doesn’t know Trevor Story’s power, they’ll find out July 12. The Rockies’ shortstop announced Monday that he’s participating in this year’s Home Run Derby at Coors Field. Story will be Colorado’s 12th derby participant and first since outfielder Charlie Blackmon four years ago. “I’ve always wanted...
MLBPurple Row

Trevor Story to be in the ASG Home Run Derby

It is, to quote Trevor Story’s mom, Teddie, “a good day to be a Story.”. Story announced via social media today that he will be participating in the Home Run Derby:. Story will join Shohei Ohtani (Angels) defending champion Pete Alonso (Mets), and Trey Mancini (Orioles) in the field of competitors.
MLBnumberfire.com

Charlie Blackmon not in Rockies' Sunday lineup

Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Blackmon is being replaced in right field by Chris Owings against Brewers starter Eric Lauer. In 279 plate appearances this season, Blackmon has a .261 batting average with a .735 OPS, 4 home runs,...
MLBnumberfire.com

Raimel Tapia sitting for Rockies on Sunday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Raimel Tapia is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the MIlwaukee Brewers. Tapia is being replaced in left field by Yonathan Daza against Brewers starter Eric Lauer. In 312 plate appearances this season, Tapia has a .299 batting average with a .759 OPS,...
MLBprosportsextra.com

Milwaukee Brewers Manager Found Dead!

The year of 2021 has not been the best for professional athletes. This especially holds true for Major League Baseball. This particular death is being reported a little bit late as it somehow slipped through the cracks, but nonetheless it should be reported on. Back on May 6th, it was reported that former Milwaukee Brewers manager Del Crandall had passed away at the age of 91.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Dominic Smith: Goes yard again

Smith went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the Cubs. Smith took Robert Stock yard in the third inning to record his sixth home run of the season. It was his second long ball in his past three starts, and he is also in the midst of a modest three-game hitting streak. Though he's gotten off to a slow start this season, Smith now has a 97 wRC+ with 24 RBI and 19 runs scored across 223 plate appearances.