Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Handles ninth inning Wednesday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFulmer worked a scoreless ninth inning in a non-save situation during Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Cardinals. He allowed a hit and struck out two. Despite the four-run lead, the Tigers didn't take any chances and turned to Fulmer, who has established himself as the club's primary late-game option. The righty has a 3.46 ERA and 42 strikeouts across 39 innings this season, and he's tied with Gregory Soto for the team lead with six saves. Both pitchers should remain in the closer mix, along with Jose Cisnero.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Fulmer
Person
Gregory Soto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Tigers#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBMLive.com

Michael Fulmer returns to bullpen; Tigers option rookie infielder

Detroit Tigers right-handed pitcher Michael Fulmer is back after a brief stint on the injured list. The Tigers activated Fulmer before Monday night’s series opener at the Kansas City Royals. To make room for Fulmer, the Tigers optioned infielder Isaac Paredes back to Triple-A Toledo. Paredes had joined the club...
MLBnumberfire.com

Miguel Cabrera on Tigers' bench for Wednesday matinee

Detroit Tigers designated hitter/first baseman Miguel Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. What It Means:. Cabrera went 5-for-9 with a double, 3 runs, and 3 RBI in the first two games of the series. Jeimer...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Tigers avoid sweep, beat Angels in 10 innings

Daz Cameron’s two-run single in the top of the 10th inning lifted the Detroit Tigers to a 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels Sunday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif., avoiding a sweep by salvaging the final game of the four-game series. Cameron, the son of former major leaguer Mike Cameron,...
MLBwkzo.com

Skubal and Fulmer pitch Tigers to sweep of Royals

KANSAS CITY, MO (WKZO AM/FM) – Nomar Mazara’s insurance RBI single in the ninth proved to be the winning run as the Detroit Tigers beat the Royals 6-5 in Kansas City Wednesday afternoon. Willi Castro homered and drove in a pair as Detroit swept the three-game set. Tarik Skubal picked...
MLB927thevan.com

Despite a 9th inning rally, Tigers fall to Angels in series opener

ANAHEIM, CA (WKZO AM/FM) – Taylor Ward hit a grand slam as the California Angels took down the Detroit Tigers 7-5 in Anaheim last night. Shohei Ohtani gave up just one run over six innings to pick up the win for the Angels. Raisel Iglesias added the save for Los Angeles, which snapped a three-game slide.
MLBallfans.co

‘Happy to be home’: Six-run inning propels Tigers past Cardinals

Detroit – Welcome home, Tigers. Jonathan Schoop belted his team-leading 14th home run and Jake Rogers doubled, tripled and drove in three runs as the Tigers started a six-game homestand with a resounding 8-2 interleague win over the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday night before an announced crowd of 13,492 at Comerica Park.
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Jose Cisnero: Earns ninth hold

Cisnero worked around a hit to log a scoreless eighth inning and record a hold in Wednesday's win over the Cardinals. Cisnero has been pitching well in June, as he's now gone eight straight appearances without allowing a run and has a sparkling 0.87 ERA this month across 10.1 innings. Michael Fulmer and Gregory Soto seem to have a slight edge right now for save opportunities, but Cisnero is in the mix, and he leads the team with his nine holds.
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Gregory Soto: Picks up hold Wednesday

Soto tossed 1.1 scoreless innings to record a hold in Wednesday's win over the Cardinals. He struck out two. Soto came on for starter Matt Manning with two on and two out in the sixth inning, and the lefty promptly struck out Matt Carpenter. He then worked a clean seventh with another strikeout. As the team's best left-handed reliever, Soto is often used in high-leverage spots earlier in the game, which was the case Wednesday. This is a boon to the Tigers but suppresses Soto's fantasy value to a degree, as it takes him away from save opportunities from time to time. He's still tied with Michael Fulmer for the team lead with six saves, so the 26-year-old should remain a useful fantasy asset despite his flexible role.
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Willi Castro: Notches steal Wednesday

Castro went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-2 win over St. Louis. The steal was Castro's second in the last three games, but just his third in four attempts through 20 games in June. The infielder is slashing .224/.288/.364 with six home runs, four stolen bases, 25 RBI and 30 runs scored across 237 plate appearances.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 6/27

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBsanjosesun.com

Tigers' Casey Mize shuts down hot Astros in opener

Zack Short blasted his first career home run, Casey Mize tossed six strong innings and the host Detroit Tigers snapped the Houston Astros' 11-game winning streak Saturday with a 3-1 triumph in the opener of a day-night doubleheader. Houston's winning streak was one shy of the franchise record, which it...
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros insider: The transformation of Framber Valdez

DETROIT — The curveball remains Framber Valdez’s calling card. It garnered great praise from Mike Trout and kept Brent Strom believing Valdez could succeed as a major league starter. Valdez actualized his pitching coach’s premonition. He heads an Astros rotation with higher paid players and better recognized names. Valdez is...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Mize quiets Astros as Tigers win doubleheader opener, 3-1

DETROIT — It’s seemed like a random decision — starting Casey Mize in the first game of the scheduled doubleheader Saturday and Wily Peralta in the second. Except Tigers manager AJ Hinch doesn’t do anything randomly. There was rhyme and reason for it. “You’re kind of trying to hit the...