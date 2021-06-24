Cancel
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Takes seventh loss

 5 days ago

Sheffield (5-7) allowed three earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five across 4.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Rockies. Sheffield struggled to work efficiently, as he needed 87 pitches to record only 13 outs. He was hurt by walks and the long ball, as he handed out multiple free passes for the sixth time in his last seven starts and also served up a two-run homer to Brendan Rodgers. Across his last three outings, Sheffield has surrendered 14 earned runs across only 13.1 frames. For the season, he now has a 5.69 ERA with a 54:29 K:BB across 68 innings.

