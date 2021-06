All or nothing. That’s life for outfielder Mike Tauchman. New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Tauchman to the San Francisco Giants in April. Since then, Tauchman is hitting .169 in 47 games with the Giants. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Tauchman is 11 for his past 78 with 29 strikeouts and has just one walk over his past nine games. On top of that, Tauchman started just 13 of the Giants’ last 25 games, riding the pine for the previous eight until Wednesday’s 9-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels.