Rockies' Daniel Bard: One-out save

Bard walked one and struck out one to record the save Wednesday against the Mariners. Bard was called upon to record the final out of the game with the Rockies up by three. He walked the first batter he faced to bring the tying run to the plate, but struck out Jake Bauers to end the contest and record his 10th save of the season. It was a nice bounceback effort for Bard, as he had blown a save and taken a loss in his last two outings, respectively. Overall, he has a 4.15 ERA with a 38:13 K:BB across 30.1 innings.