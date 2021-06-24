Tigers' Jose Cisnero: Earns ninth hold
Cisnero worked around a hit to log a scoreless eighth inning and record a hold in Wednesday's win over the Cardinals. Cisnero has been pitching well in June, as he's now gone eight straight appearances without allowing a run and has a sparkling 0.87 ERA this month across 10.1 innings. Michael Fulmer and Gregory Soto seem to have a slight edge right now for save opportunities, but Cisnero is in the mix, and he leads the team with his nine holds.www.cbssports.com