Marathon Petroleum (MPC) announces preliminary results of tender offer

MicroStrategyÂ® Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR) ("MicroStrategy"), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today announced that it commenced a "modified Dutch Auction" tender offer to purchase up to $250 million in value of shares of its issued and outstanding class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (each, a "Share," and collectively, "Shares"), or such lesser number of Shares as are properly tendered and not properly withdrawn, at a price not greater than $140.00 nor less than $122.00 per Share, to the seller in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest. The tender offer is made in accordance with the terms and subject to the conditions described in the offer to purchase, the related letter of transmittal and other related materials, as each may be amended or supplemented from time to time.