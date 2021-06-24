Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

45 Years Ago: ‘Logan’s Run’ Presents Utopia With a Catch

By Martin Kielty
Posted by 
Awesome 92.3
Awesome 92.3
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Welcome to the 23rd century, the perfect world of total pleasure” began the tagline for Logan’s Run when it hit screens on Jun. 23, 1976. It ended with: “ … there’s just one catch.” And while the catch proved an imagination-grabbing concept, it was the movie’s age-old epic journey to victory, combined with very mid-‘70s social commentary, that made it such an influential piece of work.

awesome923.com
Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

Sedalia, MO
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
358K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://awesome923.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael York
Person
Peter Ustinov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandmen#British#Apes#The Best Art Direction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Movies13thdimension.com

LOGAN’S RUN: 45 Years of Post-Apocalyptic Hedonism

— UPDATED 6/23/21: It’s the 45th anniversary of Logan’s Run — still one of the grooviest sci-fi films ever. (It opened June 23, 1976.) This piece first ran in 2017 but it obviously holds up just as well today. Dig it. — Dan — By ROB KELLY. It’s the year...
Chicago, ILHello Magazine

Chicago Fire's Miranda Rae Mayo shares stunning pride pictures

Chicago Fire star Miranda Rae Mayo has left fans gobsmacked after sharing a stunning series of new pictures. Posted to celebrate Pride Month, Miranda rocked a multi-color oversized patchwork coat with pink flared trousers and neon green heels. Simply captioning the post with the rainbow pride flag and the words...
Sedalia, MOPosted by
Awesome 92.3

YouTuber Walks Around Sedalia For 40 Minutes….And It’s Strangely Fascinating

I spend some time every day watching random videos on YouTube. It's fun. It's just a little distraction here and there. Recently, I found a video about Sedalia and got intrigued. Apparently there's a dude who travels all over the Midwest and walks around the different towns he sees, filming the buildings and traffic and whatnot. I guess it's like a tour guide type of thing that you can experience virtually? His name is Tom Alyea, and he describes himself as "An avid walker, hiker, and author of numerous books, guidebooks, and journals." A while back, Tom decided to take a walk around Sedalia.
Los Angeles, CA22 Words

Adult Film Star Dakota Skye Found Dead at 27

Adult film star, Dakota Skye, has been found dead aged just 27. Heartbreaking news just in, the legendary adult film star, Dakota Skye, has tragically been found dead at the age of just 27. The 27-year-old was found dead by her husband in Los Angeles, believed to be in a...
MusicPosted by
Awesome 92.3

Brian May Announces Reissue of Debut Solo LP ‘Back to the Light’

Brian May has announced the reissue of his debut solo album Back to the Light. Originally released in 1992, the LP reached No. 6 in the U.K., while singles "Driven by You" and "Too Much Love Will Kill You" peaked within the Top 10. Though the album was less enthusiastically received in America, it has become a collectors item in the years since its initial release.
Rock MusicPosted by
Awesome 92.3

Night Ranger’s Last-Minute Name-Change Panic

Jack Blades recalled how Night Ranger went through a last-minute name-change panic and how he had persuaded everyone to accept a solution he wasn’t even sure about himself. The singer, guitarist and bassist said the band had completed work on its 1982 debut album, Dawn Patrol, and 10 days from release, he discovered they couldn’t use the name they started with.
Celebritiesvman.com

The Philosophy of Acting with Matthew Daddario

There are actors. Then there are ACTORS, who’re greater than the usual crop. Then, of course, we have actor’s actors, the class that supersedes even the capitalization to denote top-notch ability. Matthew Daddario is kind of like a combination of all three. Daddario is an actor because the craft inspires...
Musicboxden.com

Wayne catches his 5th body of the year on Tyler's album

Just listened to the song and Wayne’s bars were straight. Digged his flow. been in the game over 20 years.. stays improving.. he's still in his 30s. still coming up with the craziest and funniest quotables and nice flows. the only thing that has gotten consistently worse is his clothing.
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

Ian Mond Reviews Dead Souls by Sam Riviere

Dead Souls , Sam Riviere (Catapult 978-1-646-22028-1, $26.00, 320pp, hc) May 2021. You’d be forgiven for thinking that Sam Riviere loathes poetry. His shaggy dog tale of a second novel, Dead Souls, is, amongst other things, an evisceration of the poetry industrial complex: the poems, their authors, and the publishers. Riviere is, of course, famously a poet who runs an independent press (If a Leaf Falls Press) and has published numerous collections, including three from Faber & Faber. For all the barbs and deep cuts, Dead Souls is as much a piss-take of Riviere’s career (a decade back, he was viewed as part of a “brat pack” of emerging British poets) as it is a hilarious satire on the controversies that have surrounded “the poetry establishment” over recent years. This includes the schism between spoken word and page poetry and claims that social media has cheapened the craft and created a cult of “personality poets.”
TV Seriesdaytimeconfidential.com

Adain Bradley Joins The Bold and the Beautiful Co-Star Kiara Barnes on Fantasy Island

It's a The Bold and the Beautiful reunion in Paradise! Fox just released another trailer for its anticipated Fantasy Island reboot, and some familiar faces from Forrester Creations will be making an appearance. As previously announced, Kiara Barnes (Zoe) will be starring n the show, but the fresh trailer revealed she'll be joined by former co-star Adain Bradley (ex-Xander).
MusicPosted by
Awesome 92.3

Go-Go’s Announce U.S. Shows to Celebrate Rock Hall Induction

The Go-Go’s have announced a brief run of West Coast U.S. shows in December and January to celebrate their upcoming induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The pioneering new wave quintet will begin the five-date run on Dec. 28 at the Masonic in San Francisco. They’ll head south to Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater the following night. They will then play two back-to-back dates at Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 before concluding the trek on Jan. 3 at the San Diego Civic Theater.
Visual ArtPosted by
Awesome 92.3

Rescued David Bowie Painting Will Sell for 10,000 Times its Price

A woman who paid five Canadian dollars ($4 USD) for a David Bowie painting looks likely to make more than 10,000 times that amount when it sells at auction next week. Canadian auctioneers Cowley Abbott have already attracted bids over $50,000 CAD for the 1997 work, which she discovered at a donation center outside a landfill site north of Toronto.