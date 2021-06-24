45 Years Ago: ‘Logan’s Run’ Presents Utopia With a Catch

Dead Souls , Sam Riviere (Catapult 978-1-646-22028-1, $26.00, 320pp, hc) May 2021. You’d be forgiven for thinking that Sam Riviere loathes poetry. His shaggy dog tale of a second novel, Dead Souls, is, amongst other things, an evisceration of the poetry industrial complex: the poems, their authors, and the publishers. Riviere is, of course, famously a poet who runs an independent press (If a Leaf Falls Press) and has published numerous collections, including three from Faber & Faber. For all the barbs and deep cuts, Dead Souls is as much a piss-take of Riviere’s career (a decade back, he was viewed as part of a “brat pack” of emerging British poets) as it is a hilarious satire on the controversies that have surrounded “the poetry establishment” over recent years. This includes the schism between spoken word and page poetry and claims that social media has cheapened the craft and created a cult of “personality poets.”