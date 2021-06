FRISCO, Texas – The New England Revolution (7-2-2; 23 pts.) fell to FC Dallas (2-4-4, 10 pts.), 2-1, at Toyota Stadium on Sunday night. FC Dallas’ Ricardo Pepi opened the scoring in the 11th minute before Gustavo Bou’s team-leading fifth goal of the season – his fourth tally in his last four appearances – leveled the score in the 33rd minute. On the other side of halftime, Pepi again put the hosts in front with his second goal of the night in the 54th minute.