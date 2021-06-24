Lady Demons move on to state title game

Dexter senior Chelsea Torres (12) throws a pitch during a game earlier this season at home against Capitan. The No. 1 Lady Demons have advanced to the Class 3A state championship game with a 2-1 victory over No. 4 Cobre on Wednesday night in Dexter in a Class 3A semifinal game. The Lady Demons will face No. 3 West Las Vegas on Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. at the UNM Softball Complex in Albuquerque for the state championship. (Daily Record File Photo)