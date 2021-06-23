New ATF Brace Ban Explained

When you study first and second order logic, it becomes increasingly frustrating to the use of the word “logically” in an argument. In the same way, as the criticism leveled against the ATF is often rooted in the agency's reputation for ambiguous rulemaking paired with their capricious use of power, when they include words like “objective” and “factoring criteria” in the title of their papers, it quickly begins to look like some sort of bureaucratic mysticism. If they just say the words, then it must come true. When it comes to the proposed factors, what we are actually looking at is an AFT Brace Ban.