Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

New ATF Brace Ban Explained

By Forrest Cooper
Recoil
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you study first and second order logic, it becomes increasingly frustrating to the use of the word “logically” in an argument. In the same way, as the criticism leveled against the ATF is often rooted in the agency's reputation for ambiguous rulemaking paired with their capricious use of power, when they include words like “objective” and “factoring criteria” in the title of their papers, it quickly begins to look like some sort of bureaucratic mysticism. If they just say the words, then it must come true. When it comes to the proposed factors, what we are actually looking at is an AFT Brace Ban.

www.recoilweb.com
View All 41 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atf#Infrastructure#American#Nfa#B T#Accessory Characteristics#Brace#Atf Brace Ban#Gca#Explosives Bureau#Counterbalance#Sb#Tailhook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsFox11online.com

Gun rights vs. Gun control: The debate on banning the AR-15 in America

WASHINGTON (SBG) - The AR-15 is back in the spotlight following the nomination of former Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agent David Chipman to lead the bureau. Chipman’s confirmation hearing made headlines after he expressed support for a ban on AR-15s saying, “I support a ban as has been presented in a Senate bill.”
PoliticsParsons Sun

Paxton to ATF: Federal registration of firearm stabilizing braces is unconstitutional

(The Center Square) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is opposing a new rule that would require federal registration of firearms with attached “stabilizing braces,” arguing it is unconstitutional. The proposed rule “outlines the factors ATF would consider when evaluating firearms equipped with a purported ‘stabilizing brace’ to determine whether...
Congress & CourtsCNS News

GOP Senators: ATF Rule Change ‘Largest’ Gun ‘Registration and Confiscation Scheme’ in U.S. History

(CNS News) -- Nearly all of the Republicans in the U.S. Senate sent a letter to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) challenging a proposed rule (2021R-08) on the use of stabilizing braces, which would reclassify many pistols as short-barreled rifles. This change would threaten "to turn law-abiding Americans into criminals,” said the Republicans in the June 24 letter.
Politicsunclesamsmisguidedchildren.com

Pistol Braces- an Update on the ATF Proposal

As of June 15, 44,000 people have left comments on the ATF proposal for revamping the definition of a pistol into a short barreled rifle based on pistol braces. It largely affects the disabled community, but anyone would become an instant Federal felon just because of their brace should this be adopted. In addition to the commenters, 140 Republicans sent a letter to the ATF and AG Garland stating their opposition to the proposal.
Congress & Courtswaltersherald.com

Lucas Advocates for Rights of Law-Abiding Gun Owners, Calls on ATF to Withdraw Stabilizing Brace Guidance

Washington, DC – Earlier this week, Congressman Frank Lucas (OK-03) joined in sending a letter led by Congressman Richard Hudson (NC-08) to United States Attorney General Merrick Garland and Acting Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) Marvin Richardson urging the Department of Justice to withdraw proposed guidance on Stabilizing Braces. In their letter, the…
Congress & Courtssoonerpolitics.org

Lucas joins letter calling on ATF to withdraw proposed stabilizing brace restrictions

Lucas Advocates for Rights of Law-Abiding Gun Owners, Calls on ATF to Withdraw Stabilizing Brace Guidance. Washington, DC – Earlier this week, Congressman Frank Lucas (OK-03) joined in sending a letter led by Congressman Richard Hudson (NC-08) to United States Attorney General Merrick Garland and Acting Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) Marvin Richardson urging the Department of Justice to withdraw proposed guidance on Stabilizing Braces.
Public SafetyFast Company

What are ‘ghost guns’?

It’s not expensive or difficult to produce large numbers of untraceable firearms in the United States. Whether for private use, sale on the criminal market, or arming violent extremists, it’s actually startlingly cheap and easy to mass-produce firearms that police can’t track—what are often called “ghost guns.”. For just over...
LawPosted by
USAFacts

Right to carry gun laws: Explained

The Second Amendment of the United States Constitution provides the right to bear arms, butgun owners must still abide by laws regulating that right. State laws can cover whether — and how — a person may carry their firearms in public, whether they may bring their guns across state lines, and the conditions under which their firearms may be confiscated by law enforcement due to public safety concerns. Prospective gun owners may also be affected by regulations regarding the newer category of “ghost guns.”
PoliticsPosted by
Power 95.9

Law Passes Allows Texans to Carry Handguns Without Permit

Two very important bills were signed into law on Wednesday by Texas Gov. Greg Abbot in allowing Texans to carry handguns without a permit. According to the KVIA - ABC website, the law which is commonly referred to as "constitutional carry" allows any Texas resident over the age of 21 to carry a firearm if of course, they have no previous criminal history that may exclude them. The new law cleared the Senate and the Statehouse in early May.
Portland, ORmichaelsavage.com

Finally, Portland Antifa is being brought to justice for its violence

After a year of anarchy and unchecked violence, prosecutors are finally doing something about Antifa’s rolling riot in Portland, Ore.:. These last two weeks have seen more than two dozen suspected Antifa thugs charged for an assortment of violent crimes dating as far back as November. It shouldn’t have taken...
Public Safetythefreshtoast.com

If Gun Laws Were Enforced Like Marijuana Laws

There were 14,400 gun-related homicides in 2019 in the United States. Of course, there were no reported marijuana-related deaths. Disclaimer:The views expressed in this article solely belong to the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Fresh Toast. I am proud to report that the legislature of my...