What can the COVID-19 crisis teach us about building gender-sensitive justice systems?

By Julia Braunmiller
World Bank Blogs
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore and more evidence is emerging on the risks that the COVID-19 pandemic is putting on women’s economic and financial security. Not only are female-dominated sectors heavily affected by the crisis, but women are usually the ones to leave the labor force to take care of children when kindergartens are closed, or when remote schooling calls for additional supervision. And financial setbacks are just a fraction of a larger net of legal hurdles and discriminatory practices. What about existing restrictions on women’s property rights? And what about the financial strain mothers face when they cannot obtain the alimony payment urgently needed to support their children?

blogs.worldbank.org
#Gender#Covid 19#Civil Courts#Family Law#The Tokyo Family Court#Skype#Generation Equality Forum
