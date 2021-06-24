Cancel
North Attleborough, MA

H.S. BASEBALL: North Attleboro topples top seed Nauset in South Sectional stunner

By Peter Gobis pgobis@thesunchronicle.com
Sun Chronicle
 5 days ago

NAUSET — The North Attleboro High School baseball team certainly has a flair for drama. After scoring a one-run victory over Hockomock League rival Oliver Ames High in the bottom of the seventh inning at Community Field on Monday, the Rocketeers sent 14 batters to the plate in an eight-run, eighth inning to score a stunning 17-9 victory over No. 1 seed and previously unbeaten Nauset Regional High Wednesday in the quarterfinal round of the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional.

