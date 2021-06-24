Oasis Institute Recruits Volunteers 50+ to Help At-Risk Children: Retirees needed to tutor in local school districts to bridge COVID-19 knowledge gaps
ST. LOUIS (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. The Oasis Institute, a nonprofit educational organization dedicated to enriching the lives of adults ages 50+, has announced growth in the largest intergenerational tutoring program in the United States, connecting retired individuals with opportunities to serve as literacy tutors in school districts across the country. More than 500 volunteers are needed now for Fall 2021 assignments in local school districts.www.chron.com