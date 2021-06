ASHWAUBENON, Wis. – The Green Bay Booyah split a pair of games at Capital Credit Union Park on Sunday with the Lakeshore Chinooks. In the first game, the Booyah took a lead after one thanks to Dalton Pearson (Georgia State). He hit a single to start the day off offensively for Green Bay and proceeded to steal both second and third. He came around to score on a wild pitch during Kaden Hollow’s (Dixie State) at-bat.