Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yankton, SD

Meridian En Blanc Fundraiser To Aid Building Bridges

Yankton Daily Press
 5 days ago

Yankton Area Arts will be hosting the 7th Meridian en Blanc Fundraiser on July 17, 2021, on the lower level of the Meridian Bridge. Inspired by the Dîner en Blanc concept born in Paris and adopted by many cities around the world, Yankton Area Arts introduced a similarly chic picnic on the Meridian Bridge in 2014. Intending to celebrate the arts in a beautiful outdoor setting, this has become an annual fundraiser to support arts programming in the Yankton area.

www.yankton.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yankton, SD
Yankton, SD
Society
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Dean
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Auction#Charity#Yankton Area Arts#Connecting Cultures#Native American#Post Pilgrim Gallery#Families For Change#Children S Choir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
News Break
Charities
Related
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. forces in Syria attacked after airstrikes on Iran-backed militias

U.S. forces in Syria were attacked by rockets a day after the U.S. military carried out what a Pentagon official called “defensive” airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran-backed militia groups. Col. Wayne Marotto, the military spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, an international coalition fighting the Islamic State extremist group,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust cases brought against Facebook last year in a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
Public SafetyPosted by
Fox News

Tour de France crash suspect may have fled country as authorities search: report

The woman who caused a massive pile-up at the Tour de France on Saturday is reportedly still on the run and may have fled the country in the aftermath of the incident. French authorities said the suspect, dressed in blue jeans, a red and white striped shirt and a yellow raincoat, fled the scene before anyone could reach her. She was holding a sign that read "ALLEZ OPI-OMI!" as cyclist Tony Martin and his teammates crashed into her.