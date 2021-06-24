Meridian En Blanc Fundraiser To Aid Building Bridges
Yankton Area Arts will be hosting the 7th Meridian en Blanc Fundraiser on July 17, 2021, on the lower level of the Meridian Bridge. Inspired by the Dîner en Blanc concept born in Paris and adopted by many cities around the world, Yankton Area Arts introduced a similarly chic picnic on the Meridian Bridge in 2014. Intending to celebrate the arts in a beautiful outdoor setting, this has become an annual fundraiser to support arts programming in the Yankton area.www.yankton.net