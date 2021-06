2021 College World Series Game 1: NC State 10, No. 9 Stanford 4 (box score) Jonny Butler had three hits, including a homer, and knocked in five as NC State stopped Stanford in front of 22,193 fans at TD Ameritrade Park. Butler had a two-run homer in the top of the first to start the scoring for the Wolfpack (36-18). His two-run single in the fourth extended the lead to 6-0. He added an RBI single in the ninth. Reid Johnston (9-3, 6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, BB, 5 K) earned the win, while Evan Justice (3 IP, 2 H, 4 K) recorded his 12th save. Tim Tawa had a solo homer In the fourth and Christian Robinson added a two-run shot in the seventh for the Cardinal (38-16).