Canada: hundreds more unmarked graves found at former Indigenous school

In his Sunday remarks to worshippers gathered in St Peter’s Square, Pope Francis expressed pain over the discovery of the remains of 215 indigenous children that were found at a church-run boarding school in Canada last month.But he did not offer an apology, nor did he take responsibility for the deaths on behalf of the Catholic Church.“I am following with pain the news that arrives from Canada about the upsetting discovery of the remains of 215 children,” the pontiff said on Sunday.“I join with the Canadian bishops and the entire Catholic church in Canada in expressing my closeness to the...