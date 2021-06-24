Cancel
Canada: hundreds more unmarked graves found at former Indigenous school

The Guardian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA First Nation in southern Saskatchewan has discovered hundreds of unmarked graves at the site of another former residential school for Indigenous children. A statement from the Cowessess First Nation and the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous First Nations, which represents Saskatchewan’s First Nations, said on Wednesday that “the number of unmarked graves will be the most significantly substantial to date in Canada.”

