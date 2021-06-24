Lifestyle Changes That Stick

When it comes to getting all the proper vitamins and minerals into your diet, there always seem to be a few key nutrients people love to focus on. Vitamin C is a popular one, along with Vitamin D and fiber. While finding ways to incorporate these nutrients into your diet is good for your body, there are a few other nutrients you need to make sure you're getting enough of. Iron is one of them, an important nutrient for your red blood cells. If you're not getting enough in your diet, your body can experience some adverse side effects and even develop anemia—a condition where your body lacks enough healthy red blood cells, which is important for your body to take in oxygen.