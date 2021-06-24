Lifestyle Changes That Stick
One of the biggest challenges I face in my profession is getting clients to make lifestyle changes that stick. Teaching them about their bodies and getting them to exercise is the easy part. Nutrition adherence is by far the most difficult hurdle to cross and gets in the way of success time and time again. Food is cultural, social, emotional and can be addicting as well. Economics and geographics also play a role in our success in maintaining a healthy lifestyle.www.theorangetimes.com