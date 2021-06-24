Free concerts in downtown New Bedford
Downtown New Bedford is ready to provide the soundtrack to the summer with the launch of a weekly outdoor live music series on Thursday, July 8, 2021. The Summer Sound Series will welcome folks to Custom House Square Park for eight concerts from early July through late August. It will feature some of the best local musicians from the Greater New Bedford area, produced in partnership with the City and Zeiterion Performing Arts Center.www.fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com