Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Bedford, MA

Free concerts in downtown New Bedford

By Staff Writer
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
 5 days ago

Downtown New Bedford is ready to provide the soundtrack to the summer with the launch of a weekly outdoor live music series on Thursday, July 8, 2021. The Summer Sound Series will welcome folks to Custom House Square Park for eight concerts from early July through late August. It will feature some of the best local musicians from the Greater New Bedford area, produced in partnership with the City and Zeiterion Performing Arts Center.

www.fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bedford, MA
Government
City
New Bedford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
New Bedford, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Degraw
Person
Sheryl Crow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Folk Music#Concerts#Jazz#New Bedford Art Museum#Southcoast#The Pearly Baker Band#Monteirobots#Cabo Verdean#The Neighb News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Politics
News Break
Music
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
Seattle, WAPosted by
The Hill

Pacific Northwest heat wave temperatures reach all-time high

Record-setting temperatures were recorded throughout the American Northwest on Monday, in some cases beating previous high temperatures observed only this past weekend, The Associated Press reported. Seattle and Portland, Ore., hit 107 degrees Fahrenheit and 115 degrees Fahrenheit, respectively, on Monday, both exceeding records set just days ago. As the...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. forces in Syria attacked after airstrikes on Iran-backed militias

U.S. forces in Syria were attacked by rockets a day after the U.S. military carried out what a Pentagon official called “defensive” airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran-backed militia groups. Col. Wayne Marotto, the military spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, an international coalition fighting the Islamic State extremist group,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust cases brought against Facebook last year in a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.