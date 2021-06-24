Cancel
Fargo, ND

Biden announces plan to crack down on gun violence, Fargo resident responds

By Nachai Taylor
valleynewslive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - President Biden announced today a strategy to crack down on gun violence in the US. His agenda includes supporting local law enforcement with federal resources, stemming the flow of firearms used to commit crimes by making it easier to revoke the licenses of gun dealers who violate federal law, and helping formerly incarcerated individuals successfully re-enter communities.

