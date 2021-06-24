Cancel
Pets

Dear Frankie

By Staff Writer
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy brother Davy and I are Jack Russell Terriers. We are known for being hunters. Only one of us, however, acts like a Jack. Can you guess? Right, me!. The first thing in the morning, our dads let us out into the yard. I immediately survey the property for geckos and snakes. God help them if there is one out there. Davy, on the other hand, plays with his ball and basks in the sun.

