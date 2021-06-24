Dear Frankie

Hi, I enjoy reading your columns and find some issues really hit home, so I thought I would write. My husband and our two boys just moved into a new neighbourhood. When we viewed the house we noticed there was a dog in the yard next door and since we all like dogs, we didn’t see it being an issue. However, after two months of living here the dog is definitely an issue and not for the usual reasons. The dog doesn’t bark all day, or cause any noise problems, but rather is very quiet and seems unhappy. The family rarely pays attention to the dog; sometimes it doesn’t even have water. They leave it outside in all kinds of weather and it has no shelter. If it’s raining it goes under the porch. I can’t imagine what happens to the poor dog during the winter. I was speaking to the neighbor on the other side and he doesn’t seem to want to get involved. At times when it was quite warm out and the dog had no water, we filled up his water bowl. I don’t want to have problems with my neighbors, but I am quite upset about the situation and so are my husband and boys. I don’t know whether I should talk to the owners, or call the humane society and report them. I can’t just leave the poor dog in that situation. It is obvious it is not happy or safe. Can you suggest something that I can do that will not lead to animosity between us and our neighbors? Kim.