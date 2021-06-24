Monferrato Golf Club, valdals with black paint

The weekly Buncrana Golf Club results and notes are out!. The competition last weekend was a Teams of 4 Open Stableford Scramble sponsored by The Drift Inn Bar & Restaurant. There was a great turnout over the two days for this very popular competition and with some of the most difficult pins positions ever seen on the course it was always going to be a challenge for the teams that entered. The scoring reflected the difficulty of the course and only 4 teams managed to break the 50 pts mark. The formidable team of Christy Mc Callion (1), Jonathan Doherty (10), Darren Mc Fadden (19) & Garreth Porter (19) played some great golf over the front 9 to shoot 27 pts and managed to hold their game together over the back 9 to accumulate another 24 pts which gave them their winning score of 51 pts. In second place with 50 pts on a 3 way break of a tie was the team of Oliver Doherty (3), John P Mc Connell (12), Liam Lynch (16) & Owen Doherty (19). Best day with 50 pts on Sunday morning went to the team of James Mc Hugh (8), Jonny Morrison (8), Damien Doherty (9) & Seamus Mc Laughlin (13).