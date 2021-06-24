Making more from less

Flipping through 95 pages of instructions, Tanna Burge, Texas A&M assistant athletic director for sports performance, thought the 2021 National Tournament manual could not be serious. Burge and the rest of the basketball staff knew after reading the manual and arriving at the facilities that the team would be facing extra challenges. But knowing how the Aggies had faced adversity all season long, head coach Gary Blair and his staff agreed they would not allow being affected by NCAA’s slack. Burge packed five duffel bags full of workout equipment, snacks and anything easy to take that she felt the team could use to prepare better for the tournament. Arriving at the NCAA facilities, Burge realized the manual was not lying. The team was offered a single-weight tree that only went to 25 lb. and some yoga mats.