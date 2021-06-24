Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Where August fell short

By Joshua Howell @JoshuaEHowell
Battalion Texas AM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo those who don’t understand why so many Aggies felt John August’s message fell short, consider the following hypothetical, cheekily tailored for an SEC audience. Suppose that after a particularly poor football season, say 6 - 7, Jimbo Fisher took to his podium and said the following: “I know our fans are disappointed in our lackluster year. I am too. But I would invite you all to remember our 2020-2021 season, in which we went 9 - 1, losing only to Alabama. We finished fourth overall. That was pretty great, right? ”

www.thebatt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State University#Texas A M University#American Football#Sec#Board Of Regents#Texas A M University#Lgbtq Pride Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Uses 1 Word To Describe His Time At Alabama

Lane Kiffin has enjoyed trolling and throwing some jabs at Nick Saban, his former boss at Alabama. That shouldn’t obfuscate just how much Kiffin appreciates the time he spent in Tuscaloosa. Kiffin, who had turns as head coach of the Oakland Raiders and at Tennessee and USC, was damaged goods...
College Sportschatsports.com

Clemson football essentially out of the running for 5-star QB

Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter is talking regularly with Texas high school quarterback prospect Cade Klubnik, but he has yet to offer a scholarship. Clemson Football Cfp Practice New Orleans. Any chance Clemson football seemingly had at landed 5-star QB Malachi Nelson has seemingly gone out of the window. Nelson,...
Alabama StatePosted by
BamaCentral

Former Alabama RB Keilan Robinson Announces Transfer Destination

On Sunday afternoon, former Alabama running back Keilan Robinson announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns, where he will be coached by former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian. Robinson entered the NCAA transfer portal early last week. He will have three years of eligibility remaining. The Washington, D.C product...
Georgia StateUSA Today

Georgia football loses another 5-star commit

For the second day in a row, a 5-star has de-committed from Georgia. On Monday, it was five-star defensive tackle Bear Alexander who backed off his commitment to UGA. And on Tuesday, 5-star athlete Deyon Bouie. Bouie posted the news to his Instagram story, with the caption:. “I am blessed...
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Why J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer could be Larry Johnson’s recruiting magnum opus as an Ohio State football coach: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Larry Johnson’s legacy as Ohio State football’s defensive line coach is already set in stone. He’s produced three top-five NFL Draft picks, five Big Ten Defensive Linemen of the Year winners and even got a kid to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist. He doesn’t have anything to prove. But his resume could add one more bullet point to it that probably seemed unimaginable when he first got here in 2014.
College SportsPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Herbstreit leaves team

The Clemson football team has returned to school to begin what they hope is another run towards a national championship.  The Clemson Insider has confirmed that safety Jake Herbstreit is no longer with (...)
Gadsden, ALPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban’s Latest Recruit Is Making Everyone Feel Old

Nick Saban has been running the show at Alabama for so long, he’s starting to recruit the sons of players who starred for him in Tuscaloosa. On Saturday, Saban hosted Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. on an unofficial visit. Dre is a defensive back and class of 2024 recruit out of Gadsden City High School in Alabama.
NFLYardbarker

Three schools emerge as favorites to sign Arch Manning

Arch Manning, the No. 1 ranked quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is the hottest name in high school football right now. Last weekend Arch, the nephew of NFL champions Peyton and Eli Manning, visited two different schools in Texas: SMU and Texas. This of course comes on the heels of him having visited Clemson two weeks ago.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

LSU lands 9 preseason All-SEC selections with Athlon Sports

LSU tied Texas A&M with nine picks on Athlon Sports’ All-SEC Teams, putting the Tigers and Aggies behind only Alabama and Georgia in preseason picks. The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs each scattered 15 selections throughout the four teams. LSU’s three first-team picks included preseason All-American Derek Stingley Jr. at one...
College Sportschatsports.com

4-star WR Brenen Thompson releases top 6 schools

Four star Spearman (TX) wide receiver Brenen Thompson revealed his top six schools last night via his Twitter page, and the speedster named the Longhorns as one of his finalists. Thompson has been a top priority for Steve Sarkisian and his staff since they arrived in Austin, and they recently...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Summarizing The Preseason All-SEC Defense

In preparation for Southeastern Conference Media Days, July 19-22 in Hoover, we continue our series to select the preseason All-SEC football team. It is subject to change before we make our selections during the event. Our Omniscient Research Department, just down the hall past the Almost Perfect Picks Department from...
Texas Stateswimswam.com

Backstroker Grace Wey Announces Transfer to LSU from Texas A&M

53/1:56 backstroker Grace Wey has announced her plans to leave Texas A&M and swim for LSU beginning next fall. Grace Wey, originally from Sugar Land, Texas, has announced on social media that she plans to finish her NCAA eligibility at Louisiana State University beginning in the fall of 2021. “I...
Pilot Point, TX247Sports

Texas A&M moves into top 5 of team recruiting rankings

Though he had originally planned to announce his commitment on July 1, Pilot Point, Texas, four-star linebacker prospect Ish Harris could not wait any longer. On Saturday, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound rising senior announced his pledge to Texas A&M. A do-everything athlete in high school, Harris was an All-State selection at...