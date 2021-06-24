Where August fell short

To those who don’t understand why so many Aggies felt John August’s message fell short, consider the following hypothetical, cheekily tailored for an SEC audience. Suppose that after a particularly poor football season, say 6 - 7, Jimbo Fisher took to his podium and said the following: “I know our fans are disappointed in our lackluster year. I am too. But I would invite you all to remember our 2020-2021 season, in which we went 9 - 1, losing only to Alabama. We finished fourth overall. That was pretty great, right? ”