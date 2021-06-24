Cancel
Acushnet, MA

Youngster honors K-9 Kitt

By Staff Writer
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Acushnet Police Facebook Page posted on 6/21/21: We would like to introduce our newest friend and young hero, Brantley!! Brantley stopped by with these beautiful homemade bracelets to raise money in K-9 Kitt’s honor! Brantley has sold over 270 bracelets and raised over $2000 which will be donated to the Braintree Police Working Dog Foundation! It was a pleasure meeting you today and Kudos to your parents on raising a sweet, humble and heroic young man! Kitt is the police service dog killed byi gunshot in the line of duty this month.

www.fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
