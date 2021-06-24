Miami Marlins | Blue Jays vs. Marlins Highlights - Hernández, Ray charge the Blue Jays in 3-1 victory

He lost weight, and now he's gaining MVP support. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who entered this week ranked second to none in the majors in RBIs and homers, is set to lead the Toronto Blue Jays when they visit the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night. Guerrero, who stands 6-foot-2, weighed more...
The Red Sox were three outs away from picking up a hard-fought, 1-0 shutout victory over the Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Monday. Matt Barnes came on for the save in the top half of the ninth and got the first two outs of the inning easily before making the decision to pitch to one of the hottest hitters on the planet in Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Hoping to find a groove and land on the positive side of MLB scores, the New York Yankees open a three-game series Tuesday evening in Buffalo against the Toronto Blue Jays. Tuesday, April 15, 2021 – 7:07 PM ET at Sahlen Field. New York was supposed to be at the...
In some ways, he’s still the new guy — yes, the $150-million US superstar new guy — and, as such, George Springer has something to prove. So as much as the Jays’ centre fielder of the present — finally — and certainly the future would love to make an immediate impact with his new team, it may take some time.
Robbie Ray O/U 7.5 Strikeouts vs. Orioles. Robbie Ray has been as...
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a go-ahead, run-scoring double in the top of the ninth inning, leading the Toronto Blue Jays to a 2-1 win over the host Miami Marlins on Tuesday night. Cavan Biggio started the rally with a double off Marlins closer Yimi Garcia (3-6). Biggio scored on the next pitch when Gurriel - a Cuban native with family in Miami -- pulled a curve to left.
The Toronto Blue Jays have activated outfielder George Springer off the injured list, the club announced Tuesday. Springer will hit fifth and play center field in Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. It will be the first time he plays outfield in a Blue Jays uniform and his first major-league game since May 2.
If you looked at the subhead in today’s game thread, you would have seen a Family Guy reference, where Peter Griffin breaks the fourth wall and says, “Here’s the clicker. No one would blame you” when a probably-unpopular character gets the A-plot in an episode. With the hapless Yankees offense going up against the Blue Jays’ ace and the Yankees slumping pitching staff facing the behemoth Toronto offense, many feared that this game would be a disaster for the Yankees.
Thank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM. Continue visiting the portal so you don't miss any detail of the most relevant national and international sport. Aaron Boone's team had another come-from-behind win over the Blue Jays, Gerrit Cole worked for 8 complete innings, Gary Sanchez hit the home run ball in the seventh and Chapman closed out the game with his 14th game save.
Back at home, the Miami Marlins host the Toronto Blue Jays for a two-game series on Tuesday and Wednesday night. Toronto is a homer-happy team that leads the American League with 107 home runs. The Marlins’ pitching staff, however, has allowed the fewest home runs in the game. This series...
MIAMI (AP) — Cavan Biggio and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled on consecutive pitches to break a ninth-inning tie, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 Tuesday night. The hits came with one out against Yimi García (3-6), who entered the game after Sandy Alcantara stymied the Blue...
The Orioles have snapped their eight-game losing streak by taking down the Temporarily Buffalo Blue Jays by a 7-1 score. The largest crowd of the season showed up at Oriole Park at Camden Yards for Cedric Mullins t-shirt night and got to see the O’s hopefully-soon-to-be-All-Star hit two home runs and drive in four of the O’s seven runs, earning himself a curtain call. Five pitchers combined to give up just four hits all game.
Toronto Blue Jays (36-35, fourth in the AL East) vs. Miami Marlins (31-41, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (4-3, 3.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) Marlins: Trevor Rogers (7-3, 1.98 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Miami heads into the matchup after a...
The Toronto Blue Jays (35-35) and Miami Marlins (31-40) swing into a two-game set Tuesday with a 7:10 p.m. ET first pitch at loanDepot park. Let’s analyze BetMGM Sportsbook‘s lines around the Blue Jays vs. Marlins odds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Ross Stripling is the projected starting pitcher...
Ray (4-3) allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five in 4.1 innings to take the loss against the Orioles on Friday. Ray had recorded double-digit strikeouts in each of his last two starts, but he was unable to get into a similar rhythm Friday. He gave up a leadoff home run in the first inning and allowed another run to come across by giving up three singles in the bottom of the fifth. The southpaw has now posted a 3.50 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 97:19 K:BB in 74.2 innings across his first 13 starts of the year. Ray tentatively lines up to make his next appearance on the road against Miami on Wednesday.
Manager Charlie Montoyo said Saturday that the newly acquired Barnes is expected to join the team for their upcoming series against the Marlins, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports. Barnes was traded to Toronto from the Mets in exchange for cash considerations earlier Saturday. It sounds like the right-hander will join...
MIAMI (AP) — Held homerless during a two-game visit to Marlins Park, the high-scoring Toronto Blue Jays departed from their blueprint and won with pitching. Robbie Ray allowed one run in six innings and three relievers completed a five-hitter as. The Blue Jays began the series tied for the MLB...
MIAMI — It’s not just that there haven’t been many blemishes for Trevor Rogers through 15 starts in his spectacular rookie season for the Miami Marlins: There haven’t been any. Before the Marlins’ 3-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, the star starting pitcher’s worst outing came last...
Let’s take a look at Tuesday’s MLB slate and highlight our two best bets on the diamond!. First up is an NL East rivalry game between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets. We’ll wrap things up with a look at an interleague showdown between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Miami Marlins.
The Vlad Show continued Saturday at Buffalo’s Sahlen Field, must-see viewing fans of the Blue Jays can only witness from afar, at least for those unable to cross the border. The kid wields a mighty bat and plays baseball with unbridled joy as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. cements his place as one of the very best the game has to offer.