Vanderbilt, TX

College World Series: Vanderbilt staves off elimination with walk-off wild pitch against Stanford

By Matt Snyder
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe night of college baseball in Omaha ended in dramatic fashion, leaving one of the favorites of the tournament alive. It was an elimination game between Stanford and Vanderbilt, the latter considered one of the favorites heading into the College World Series along with Texas. Vanderbilt would survive with a 6-5 victory, but that score doesn't nearly do justice to how things unfolded Wednesday night.

www.cbssports.com
