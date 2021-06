Czech Republic stunned ten-man Netherlands to book their place in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals, earning a 2-0 victory over the heavy favourites on Sunday. The Oranje started the game at a frenetic pace, with Denzel Dumfries coming close, only for Tomas Kalas to block his goal-bound strike. Czech Republic settled into the game after a nervy opening 20 minutes, and Antonin Barak was handed a wonderful opportunity to break the deadlock, but Matthijs de Ligt flung himself in front of the shot to deflect it over the bar.