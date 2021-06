The winning numbers in Saturday night's Powerball drawing were 4, 22, 35, 38 and 39. The Powerball was 20 and the Power Play was X2. No one has claimed the $52 million jackpot, according to the Powerball website, meaning the jackpot will rise to an estimated $63 million (with a cash value of $44.9 million) for the next drawing, on Thursday, June 24.